J&K: Truck catches fire on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:01 IST
A cement-laden truck caught fire along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Both the driver and his helper escaped unhurt in the incident, which took place near Maroog around 1.30 pm, briefly disrupting the traffic, the officials said.

They said fire and emergency services immediately rushed to the scene and doused the fire. The truck was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

