"Date Par Chalega Kya, Boyfriend Banega Kya" Song Shoot - A Fun-Filled Extravaganza under the banner of Atlas MovieTime and Kashish Khan Production

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: The entertainment world is buzzing with excitement as the on-location shoot for the much-awaited song, "Date Par Chalega Kya, Boyfriend Banega Kya", kicks off with a bang! This peppy and vibrant song is a part of the upcoming film, Lucky One Gets a Second Chance", directed by the talented Sachin P Karande.

In this riveting thriller, join Vikram, an average married man, as his life spirals into a high-stakes plot after a chance meeting with the enigmatic fashion model, Maya. With an exceptional ensemble including Arjan Bajwa, Zakir Hussain, Myra Sareen, Iulia Vantur, and Tanishaa Mukerji in pivotal roles, brace yourself for a thrilling cinematic experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The song, featuring an ensemble cast of Bollywood's finest, is sure to set the stage on fire with its catchy tune and infectious energy. It is poised to be an unforgettable visual treat for the audience.

DOP Duleep Regmi is all set to capture vibrant and fun-filled moments, ensuring that the video is a visual spectacle. The music by the maestro Himesh Reshammiya, and the lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Composed by Aditya Dev promise to make "Date Par Chalega Kya, Boyfriend Banega Kya", a chartbuster that will be hummed by everyone for months to come. "The energy on the sets is palpable, we are looking forward to the release of the film and the song" says Kashish Khan.

"We are extremely excited about this and believe the song will be an instant hit" says Chee Teng Joo, one of the producers of "Lucky One Gets a Second Chance". The star-studded cast couldn't contain their excitement either. "Working on this movie has been an absolute delight," shares Arjan Bajwa. "The chemistry between the cast members is fantastic, and I'm sure the audience will love it"

"Date Par Chalega Kya, Boyfriend Banega Kya" is not just a song; it's an experience that promises to make you dance, laugh, and fall in love all over again," says Iulia Vantur. Atlas MovieTime is revolutionizing the movie-watching experience by seamlessly blending diverse film selections, captivating storytelling, and a vibrant community.

For further updates, please contact - media@atlasmovietime.com (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)