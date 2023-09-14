Russia to respond to expulsion of its diplomat from Slovakia –RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:54 IST
Russia will give "an appropriate response" to the expulsion of one of its diplomats from Slovakia, state-run RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.
Earlier, the Slovak foreign ministry said it had expelled a diplomat based in Russia's embassy.
(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Mark Heinrich)
