Russia to respond to expulsion of its diplomat from Slovakia –RIA

Russia will give "an appropriate response" to the expulsion of one of its diplomats from Slovakia, state-run RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Earlier, the Slovak foreign ministry said it had expelled a diplomat based in Russia's embassy.

