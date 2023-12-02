Concerted efforts needed to minimise road accidents and resultant deaths: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that concerted efforts were needed to minimise road accidents and resultant deaths.

He said less than 24,000 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to COVID-19 in two years, whereas 20,000 to 22,000 people die due to road accidents in the state every year.

Precious lives can be saved with a little effort, the chief minister said, laying emphasis on road safety and public awareness.

He released the guidelines for organising Road Safety Fortnight from December 15 to 31.

According to a government statement issued here, the chief minister flagged off 50 buses, 38 interceptor vehicles and 12 publicity vans for the road safety campaign from his official residence.

He also transferred the grant amount online to the accounts of 4,100 electric vehicle owners.

An MoU was signed between the Transport Department and Maruti Suzuki India Limited for the automation and operation of five driving training and testing institutes in the state.

During the day, the chief minister also chaired a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Safety Council and laid stress on making concerted efforts to minimise road accidents and resultant untimely deaths.

Adityanath directed that licences of habitual traffic rule violators be cancelled and their vehicles seized. He said that the government and the public will have to work together to reduce road accidents.

''The winter is here. It is a season of severe cold and dense fog. An increase in road accidents is being seen during this period. Untimely death in a road accident is extremely tragic, to minimise it we need to work together focusing on awareness, education, enforcement, engineering and emergency care,'' he said.

''Challan or other enforcement action is not a permanent solution to enforce traffic rules. We have to emphasise on awareness,'' he added.

