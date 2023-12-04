The Power Partnership of Sport Elites: GNC and Pawan Sehrawat Announce their Partnership

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], December 4: GNC, a leading global health and wellness brand that has set the standards for the sentiments of "Live well", has announced its association with Pawan Sehrawat, a popular name in Pro-Kabaddi League. With an aim to bring the energy and intensity of Pawan's nature that compliments GNC's values into the spotlight, GNC finds it in its best interest, in order to support the unconventional game of Kabaddi, to celebrate it with the renowned Sportsperson Pawan Sehrawat.

"GNC is pleased to work with Pawan, a stellar kabaddi player, whose journey and unwavering determination align perfectly with GNC's mission to support athletes and sports that go unhighlighted," says GNC. The collaboration seeks to transform the way underdog athletes and their sports receive support, providing them with access to advanced nutrition, supplements, and wellness resources to enhance their athletic performance. They seek to foster a culture of inclusivity, resoluteness, and excellence in sports.

"We chose Pawan as our collaborative partner because his commitment to personal growth, combined with our expertise in nutrition and wellness, forms a synergy that will not only elevate Pawan's performance but also inspire countless others in the sports community. Together, we aim to redefine possibilities in sports and empower a new generation of champions," adds the spokesperson of GNC. The collaboration between Pawan Sehrawat and GNC is born out of a shared recognition of the untapped potential and determination present in underdog athletes. GNC acknowledges the spirit and resilience exhibited by individuals like Sehrawat, making this collaboration a natural and powerful alliance. GNC supports non-mainstream and latent sports like that of Pawan Sehrawat's with extensive aid and encouragement for similar talents.

Pawan Sehrawat, the current captain of the Indian Kabaddi team and consistent scorer of most raid points since 2018, has outshined as one of the most influential and inspirational sportsmen, remarkably with his ultimate win of Pro Kabaddi's Most Valuable Player title. He boasts impressive achievements, holding distinctions like gold medals at the 2019 South Asian Games, the 2022 Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship. "As an athlete who is part of an ever-evolving sport, nutrition is such an important key aspect of my progress. So to have a globally renowned brand like GNC as my nutrition partner is something I am pleased about. A new season of the Pro Kabaddi League is around the corner, and I am going to need to have the best of all aspects if I am to have a successful season with my team," says Sehrawat.

GNC is thrilled to collaborate with Sehrawat and firmly believes that Pawan is the best-suited sportsman synonymous with GNC's vision. Ergo, GNC looks forward to celebrating the roots and spirit of Indian Kabaddi with equally matched enthusiasm and support! GNC, with over 9,000 locations in about 50 countries, is dedicated to improving customers' lives through quality nutritional supplements. Setting industry standards for truth in labelling and product safety, GNC remains on the cutting edge of nutritional science. Known for rigorous quality assurance, the company covers protein, performance, weight management, vitamins, herbs, and wellness supplements. Rooted in top-notch research, partners with Guardian Healthcare in India. GNC's engagement with sports and fitness, addresses fatigue, stress, vitamin deficiencies, and cholesterol through its core pillars: Multivitamins, Omega-3's, Proteins, and Probiotics. Its key launches include Pro-Performance whey protein, Creatine Monohydrate, AMP Pure Isolate, Mega men vitamins, power protein, and Digestive enzymes, catering to athletes seeking premium performance.

