Trainer aircraft crash claims lives of 2 IAF pilots in Telangana

Two IAF pilots lost their lives when an Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning. The aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Academy AFA at Dundigal, as informed by a senior police official to PTI.

Two IAF pilots lost their lives when an Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning. An official statement from the IAF confirmed the crash of a Pilatus PC 7 Mk II trainer aircraft during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. Both pilots aboard the aircraft suffered fatal injuries, the statement said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish over the accident.

In a post on X, he said, ''It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.'' According to police, the incident took place in the Toopran mandal of the district. The aircraft carried a trainer and a trainee pilot at the time of the crash. The aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal, as informed by a senior police official to PTI. Authorities from the AFA reached the crash site, the officer said.

The IAF statement mentioned that a Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

