Left Menu

Close shave for passengers as car, govt bus catch fire after collision in Bengaluru

Passengers of a government bus had a narrow escape when a speeding car rear ended it and went up in flames at Nayandahalli ring road on Monday morning. Displaying exemplary presence of mind, the bus driver soon drove his vehicle away from the burning car, those present at the site told reporters Being Monday morning, there were many passengers in the bus.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 12:00 IST
Close shave for passengers as car, govt bus catch fire after collision in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers of a government bus had a narrow escape when a speeding car rear ended it and went up in flames at Nayandahalli ring road on Monday morning. Soon after the car caught fire, those inside it quickly came out. While three were injured one escaped unhurt. Displaying exemplary presence of mind, the bus driver soon drove his vehicle away from the burning car, those present at the site told reporters Being Monday morning, there were many passengers in the bus. The driver safely evacuated all of them and also saved the bus, eye-witnesses said. According to sources, the bus halted at a stop when the speeding car crashed behind. Some passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. Following the fire incident, fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. A case was registered and investigation on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023