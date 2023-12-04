Close shave for passengers as car, govt bus catch fire after collision in Bengaluru

Passengers of a government bus had a narrow escape when a speeding car rear ended it and went up in flames at Nayandahalli ring road on Monday morning. Soon after the car caught fire, those inside it quickly came out. While three were injured one escaped unhurt. Displaying exemplary presence of mind, the bus driver soon drove his vehicle away from the burning car, those present at the site told reporters Being Monday morning, there were many passengers in the bus. The driver safely evacuated all of them and also saved the bus, eye-witnesses said. According to sources, the bus halted at a stop when the speeding car crashed behind. Some passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. Following the fire incident, fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. A case was registered and investigation on.

