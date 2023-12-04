Left Menu

Doctor 365 Announces the Third Season of Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir for Film Industry and Media

Doctor 365, known for its home health services and world level medical camps, announced the third season of Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir for media professionals and the film industry. It is tailored for individuals in the media, film and TV industry. The press conference, held in Mumbai, saw prominent figures in attendance like Deepak Tijori, Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, BN Tiwari, Ganesh Acharya, Harish Choksi, Niharica Raizada, Sangeeta Tiwari, Avinaash Rai, Action Master Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty and Soma Ghosh among others.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 12:24 IST
Doctor 365 Announces the Third Season of Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir for Film Industry and Media
Niharica Raizada, Soma Ghosh, Ganesh Acharya, Dheeraj Kumar, Dr Dharmendra Kumar and Deepak Tijori. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Doctor 365, known for its home health services and world level medical camps, announced the third season of Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir for media professionals and the film industry. It is tailored for individuals in the media, film and TV industry. The press conference, held in Mumbai, saw prominent figures in attendance like Deepak Tijori, Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, BN Tiwari, Ganesh Acharya, Harish Choksi, Niharica Raizada, Sangeeta Tiwari, Avinaash Rai, Action Master Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty and Soma Ghosh among others.

Guinness Book of World Records holder Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, and producer-director Dheeraj Kumar of Creative Eye Ltd. are collaborating to organize Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir in Mumbai on January 28, 2024. This time, renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya of the Ganesh Acharya Foundation has also extended his support to the event. Doctor 365 is a fast-expanding home health care service in India, focused on critical care services, specializing in establishing home-based ICUs. According to Dr Dharmendra Kumar, the goal is to provide top-quality home-based ICUs for critical care. Continuous 24-hour monitoring by doctors ensures attentive care at home. A dedicated team of trained professionals, including nurses, medical attendants, critical care doctors, treatment resources, home physiotherapy, and ambulance services, is readily available.

Coming back to the press conference, Dr Dharmendra Kumar shared that this time, free health cards worth up to Rs 7 lakh will be provided to those in need. The medical camp will host a multitude of doctors covering various health issues, offering free health checkups, medicines, eye checkups, spectacles and wheelchairs. Dr Dharmendra Kumar expressed gratitude for the full support received from the Honorable Health Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Tanajirao Sawant. Health Minister Tanajirao Sawant, joining the press conference via phone, assured full support for the Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir, stating, "Whatever is needed, we will provide." Moreover, Dheeraj Kumar highlighted the historic nature of organizing such a massive free medical camp for the third time, benefiting technicians, media professionals and their families associated with the film industry.

In addition, Ganesh Acharya urged technicians to take advantage of the camp. He thanked Dr Dharmendra Kumar and his team for their efforts. Apart from this, Soma Ghosh stressed the vital importance of health and thanked Dr Dharmendra and Dheeraj for their initiative. She mentioned her childhood desire to become a doctor, if not a singer. Lastly, Harish Choksi from the Rotary Club pledged full support for the Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir. Along with it, Rotary Club President Mahendra Bhai thanked Dr Dharmendra Kumar for his dedicated efforts in organizing such an incredible medical camp.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023