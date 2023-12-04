Doctor 365 Announces the Third Season of Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir for Film Industry and Media

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Doctor 365, known for its home health services and world level medical camps, announced the third season of Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir for media professionals and the film industry. It is tailored for individuals in the media, film and TV industry. The press conference, held in Mumbai, saw prominent figures in attendance like Deepak Tijori, Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, BN Tiwari, Ganesh Acharya, Harish Choksi, Niharica Raizada, Sangeeta Tiwari, Avinaash Rai, Action Master Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty and Soma Ghosh among others.

Guinness Book of World Records holder Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, and producer-director Dheeraj Kumar of Creative Eye Ltd. are collaborating to organize Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir in Mumbai on January 28, 2024. This time, renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya of the Ganesh Acharya Foundation has also extended his support to the event. Doctor 365 is a fast-expanding home health care service in India, focused on critical care services, specializing in establishing home-based ICUs. According to Dr Dharmendra Kumar, the goal is to provide top-quality home-based ICUs for critical care. Continuous 24-hour monitoring by doctors ensures attentive care at home. A dedicated team of trained professionals, including nurses, medical attendants, critical care doctors, treatment resources, home physiotherapy, and ambulance services, is readily available.

Coming back to the press conference, Dr Dharmendra Kumar shared that this time, free health cards worth up to Rs 7 lakh will be provided to those in need. The medical camp will host a multitude of doctors covering various health issues, offering free health checkups, medicines, eye checkups, spectacles and wheelchairs. Dr Dharmendra Kumar expressed gratitude for the full support received from the Honorable Health Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Tanajirao Sawant. Health Minister Tanajirao Sawant, joining the press conference via phone, assured full support for the Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir, stating, "Whatever is needed, we will provide." Moreover, Dheeraj Kumar highlighted the historic nature of organizing such a massive free medical camp for the third time, benefiting technicians, media professionals and their families associated with the film industry.

In addition, Ganesh Acharya urged technicians to take advantage of the camp. He thanked Dr Dharmendra Kumar and his team for their efforts. Apart from this, Soma Ghosh stressed the vital importance of health and thanked Dr Dharmendra and Dheeraj for their initiative. She mentioned her childhood desire to become a doctor, if not a singer. Lastly, Harish Choksi from the Rotary Club pledged full support for the Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir. Along with it, Rotary Club President Mahendra Bhai thanked Dr Dharmendra Kumar for his dedicated efforts in organizing such an incredible medical camp.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)