UP: 11-year-old boy run over by train while picking fruits

An 11-year-old boy was run over by a train here while he was picking fruits from a bush near the tracks, police said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Shah Alam, a resident of Paragpur village, had gone with his friends to pick fruits from the bushes along the railway tracks when the incident occurred, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

