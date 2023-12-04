Express train engine failure hits suburban train traffic in Mumbai

Train traffic on the Central Railway route towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from neighbouring Thane district was affected on Monday after an express suffered an engine failure, a railway official said. The engine of Dhule-CSMT Express failed near Vashind railway station in Thane district around 12.08 pm, affecting the suburban and long-distance trains between the Kalyan-Kasara section, the official said. Efforts are on to replace the engine with an assisting engine, a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

While the Kasara-Vashind up line (towards CSMT) has been affected, Kasara-bound trains are running as per schedule, said Dr Shivraj Manaspur, chief public relations officer of Central Railway. A Kasara-CSMT local and 12168 Varanasi-LTT Express train were held up behind the Dhule-CSMT Express in the Kasara-Igatpuri section, he said.

According to commuters, the suburban trains beyond Kalyan station are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)