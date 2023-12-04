Left Menu

Express train engine failure hits suburban train traffic in Mumbai

Train traffic on the Central Railway route towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT from neighbouring Thane district was affected on Monday after an express suffered an engine failure, a railway official said. The engine of Dhule-CSMT Express failed near Vashind railway station in Thane district around 12.08 pm, affecting the suburban and long-distance trains between the Kalyan-Kasara section, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:43 IST
Express train engine failure hits suburban train traffic in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Train traffic on the Central Railway route towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from neighbouring Thane district was affected on Monday after an express suffered an engine failure, a railway official said. The engine of Dhule-CSMT Express failed near Vashind railway station in Thane district around 12.08 pm, affecting the suburban and long-distance trains between the Kalyan-Kasara section, the official said. Efforts are on to replace the engine with an assisting engine, a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

While the Kasara-Vashind up line (towards CSMT) has been affected, Kasara-bound trains are running as per schedule, said Dr Shivraj Manaspur, chief public relations officer of Central Railway. A Kasara-CSMT local and 12168 Varanasi-LTT Express train were held up behind the Dhule-CSMT Express in the Kasara-Igatpuri section, he said.

According to commuters, the suburban trains beyond Kalyan station are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023