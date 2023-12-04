Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Chennai and nearby districts during forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm,'' an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In Chennai, cabinet ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ma Subramanian visited the affected areas and oversaw the relief activities. The Chennai airport operations were suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm. As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains. The runway and tarmac also remain shut due to waterlogging, the Airport Authority of India said.

Rail and air services suffered cancellation and delays. ''In view of water flowing above danger level, the bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended on account of safety reasons,'' and six trains originating from the Dr.MGR Chennai Central to destinations including Coimbatore and Mysuru were cancelled on Monday morning, the Southern Railway said, adding full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the above trains.

According to airport officials, 12 domestic outbound services, including to destinations like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled. Four international services, including to Dubai and Sri Lanka were cancelled by a private carrier. Three arriving international services were diverted to Bengaluru. As many as 14 subways in the city have been closed due to inundation, the city police said. In 11 places, uprooted trees were removed. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu government, Supriya Sahu reacted to a viral video of a crocodile crossing a road in suburban Perungulathur area during heavy rains in Chennai. In a post on X, she said, ''Many are tweeting about this video. There are a few mugger crocodiles in several of the water bodies in Chennai. These are shy elusive animals and avoid human contact. This one has come out as the water has overflown due to massive rains under the impact of #CycloneMichuang please do not go close to water bodies.'' ''There is no possibility of harm to humans IF these animals are left alone & UNPROVOKED. No need to panic. Wildlife division has been alerted and they are on the job to avoid any untoward incident #cyclonemichaung #Cyclone #Michaung #ChennaiRains.'' At Velachery in the city, a portion of land reportedly gave way, leading to a deep pit and some people were trapped.

Also, a building in the locality caved in trapping some workers. Two people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital, police said without sharing further details. The Industries Department has set up a help desk for providing information and assistance to small and medium enterprises. ''SIPCOT is continuously monitoring and clearing hurdles within the industrial parks located in affected districts using patrol teams,'' an official said.

