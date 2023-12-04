Divers have discovered wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, Air Force says
Updated: 04-12-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:59 IST
US and Japanese divers have discovered wreckage and remains of crew members from a US Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan, the Air Force announced on Monday.
The CV-22 Osprey carrying eight American crew crashed last Wednesday off Yakushima island during a training mission. The body of one victim was recovered and identified earlier, while seven others remained missing.
The Air Force Special Operations Command said the remains were being recovered and the identities have yet to be determined.
