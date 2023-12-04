Old grenade found during Pune Metro rail excavation work, disposed of

An old, rusted hand grenade was found during the excavation work for the Metro rail line project at Baner Road area in Pune, a police official said.

It was disposed of by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad on the spot while some parts of it have been sent for lab analysis, the Chturshringi police station official said.

It was found in front of an institute, the official added.

