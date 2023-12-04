Left Menu

Delhi recorded most road fatalities in country in 2022: NCRB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:24 IST
Delhi recorded most road fatalities in country in 2022: NCRB
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital recorded the maximum number of road crash fatalities in the country in 2022 with 2,103 people losing their lives, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

According to the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022' report, Delhi accounted for the highest number of road accidents in the country -- 5,387.

Most of the road accident deaths in 53 megacities, including Delhi, were caused due to over-speeding (51.5 per cent), followed by dangerous or careless driving/over-taking (31.3 per cent), and driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol (2.7 per cent).

A total of 68,236 road accidents were reported in 53 cities across the country during 2022 and 57,246 people were injured in these crashes while 17,680 people lost their lives, according to the data.

The NCRB report comprised road accidents, railway accidents, and railway crossing accidents -- the three major contributors to accidental deaths.

Road accidents accounted for 97.3 per cent of the total accidents, the report said.

Most of these accidents occurred near residential areas (29.1 per cent), followed by industrial areas (9.7 per cent), and areas surrounding educational institutions like schools and colleges (8.7 per cent).

Delhi also topped the list of the cities with the maximum number of railway accidents as it accounted for 50.9 per cent of the total mishaps during 2022, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023