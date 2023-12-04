UK announces rise in salary threshold for foreign workers visas to cut immigration

The British government on Monday announced a package of measures to cut net migration to the United Kingdom, including plans to raise the minimum salary required for foreign workers to be eligible for a work visa

The interior minister James Cleverly told parliament the minimum salary a skilled foreign worker to need to earn get a visa would be significantly increased to about 38,000 pounds ($47,899) up from its current 26,200 pounds currently.

"We will stop immigration undercutting the salary of British workers," Cleverly said.

