Left Menu

Foxconn, Pegatron, Hyundai suspend operations due to floods, cyclonic conditions in Chennai

Foxconn and Pegatron are engaged in the manufacturing of iPhone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:26 IST
Foxconn, Pegatron, Hyundai suspend operations due to floods, cyclonic conditions in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

iPhone vendors Foxconn and Pegatron, and automobile company Hyundai are among the companies that have suspended their manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic conditions.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains, and startling residents with a video capturing a crocodile crossing a submerged road.

Sources said that several factories in and around Chennai have temporarily suspended operations.

When contacted, a Hyundai Motor India spokesperson said, ''Considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts, the factory operation (all shifts) at Hyundai Motor India Sriperumbudur facility has been suspended for today (December 4, 2023).'' No comments were received from Foxconn and Pegatron. Foxconn and Pegatron are engaged in the manufacturing of iPhone. Pegatron had briefly suspended iPhone production in September after a minor fire accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023