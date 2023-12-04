Munich Airport cancels flights on Tuesday morning due to sleet forecast

Munich Airport has cancelled all incoming and outgoing flights on Tuesday until 12 p.m. (1100GMT) due to a forecast for sleet overnight, it said in a statement on Monday.

At least 150 departures and 160 arrivals are affected, it added. Flights are to be resumed in the afternoon, but further restrictions to traffic are expected.

