Munich Airport cancels flights on Tuesday morning due to sleet forecast

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 23:04 IST
Munich Airport cancels flights on Tuesday morning due to sleet forecast

Munich Airport has cancelled all incoming and outgoing flights on Tuesday until 12 p.m. (1100GMT) due to a forecast for sleet overnight, it said in a statement on Monday.

At least 150 departures and 160 arrivals are affected, it added. Flights are to be resumed in the afternoon, but further restrictions to traffic are expected.

