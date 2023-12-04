Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks -Spain's Vueling rolls out pet treats

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has started offering treats for pets as part of the buy-on-board menu on its flights, it said on Monday, adding that it was the first such initiative in Europe. Vueling, which allows passengers to travel with pets of up to 8 kilograms (17.64 lb), has developed the concept jointly with Belgian pet food maker Edgard & Cooper and the menu will include chicken bars and beef bites priced at 3.50 euros ($3.78) and 5.50 euros, respectively.

A significant part of Vueling's customer base travels with pets and there is demand for such a service, the airline said. "We are trying to be diverse," it added. ($1 = 0.9249 euros)

