Reuters Odd News Summary
The female kangaroo hopped over her handlers late on Thursday during a rest stop at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in Ontario, the park's supervisor and head keeper, Cameron Preyde, told CBC. Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks -Spain's Vueling rolls out pet treats Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has started offering treats for pets as part of the buy-on-board menu on its flights, it said on Monday, adding that it was the first such initiative in Europe.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Escaped kangaroo captured after punching Canadian officer
A kangaroo that escaped its handlers during transport to a new home was captured on Monday east of Toronto after a weekend in the wild, but not before delivering a punch in the face to one of the police officers who brought her run to an end. The female kangaroo hopped over her handlers late on Thursday during a rest stop at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in Ontario, the park's supervisor and head keeper, Cameron Preyde, told CBC.
Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks -Spain's Vueling rolls out pet treats
Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has started offering treats for pets as part of the buy-on-board menu on its flights, it said on Monday, adding that it was the first such initiative in Europe. Vueling, which allows passengers to travel with pets of up to 8 kilograms (17.64 lb), has developed the concept jointly with Belgian pet food maker Edgard & Cooper and the menu will include chicken bars and beef bites priced at 3.50 euros ($3.78) and 5.50 euros, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgian
- -Spain
- Spanish
- Cameron Preyde
- Toronto
- Edgard & Cooper
- Canadian
- Vueling
- Europe
- Ontario
ALSO READ
A Canadian mining company at the center of Panama protests says it may have to suspend operations
Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern US states
India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians: Sources
India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row
ANALYSIS-Canadian homeowners eye fixed-rate loans in 'higher-for-longer' era