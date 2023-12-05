Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Escaped kangaroo captured after punching Canadian officer

A kangaroo that escaped its handlers during transport to a new home was captured on Monday east of Toronto after a weekend in the wild, but not before delivering a punch in the face to one of the police officers who brought her run to an end. The female kangaroo hopped over her handlers late on Thursday during a rest stop at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in Ontario, the park's supervisor and head keeper, Cameron Preyde, told CBC.

Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks -Spain's Vueling rolls out pet treats

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has started offering treats for pets as part of the buy-on-board menu on its flights, it said on Monday, adding that it was the first such initiative in Europe. Vueling, which allows passengers to travel with pets of up to 8 kilograms (17.64 lb), has developed the concept jointly with Belgian pet food maker Edgard & Cooper and the menu will include chicken bars and beef bites priced at 3.50 euros ($3.78) and 5.50 euros, respectively.

