Russian aircraft brings 120 Russians home from Gaza

A chartered aircraft flew 120 Russian nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip home to Moscow on Monday, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said.

A ministry statement on the Telegram messaging app said 30 children were among those on board the Ilyushin-76 aircraft that landed in Moscow.

The Emergencies Ministry has so far flown more than 880 Russian nationals home aboard nine flights.

