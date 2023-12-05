Russian aircraft brings 120 Russians home from Gaza
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 03:50 IST
A chartered aircraft flew 120 Russian nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip home to Moscow on Monday, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said.
A ministry statement on the Telegram messaging app said 30 children were among those on board the Ilyushin-76 aircraft that landed in Moscow.
The Emergencies Ministry has so far flown more than 880 Russian nationals home aboard nine flights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Emergencies Ministry
- Telegram
- Russia
- Moscow
- The Emergencies Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson -officials
Russian rouble heads back towards over four-month high vs dollar
Russian rouble soars to within reach of 5-month high vs dollar
Chairman of Russian State Duma to lead delegation to China - Chinese state media
Kremlin: Putin to give Russian view on world situation at G20 virtual summit