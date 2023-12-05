Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 5

- Sky has acquired its biggest package of games since the start of the Premier League in a deal worth 6.7 billion pounds ($8.46 billion)after the English top flight sold the majority of its domestic broadcast rights to the Comcast-owned broadcaster alongside TNT Sports. - Swiss private bank Pictet has agreed to pay $123 million to U.S. authorities after admitting to helping clients illegally shield more than $5.6 billion of assets from tax in secret accounts from 2008 to 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 05:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 05:54 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Qatar slashes stake in Barclays with £510mn share sale - UK government unveils measures to cut immigration by 300,000 a year

- Sky snaps up most Premier League matches in £6.7bn broadcast deal - Pictet to pay US authorities $123mn after helping clients evade tax

Overview - Qatar Holdings, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, is slashing its stake in Barclays by launching a sale on Monday of almost 362 million shares, worth about 510 million pounds ($644.08 million), to overhaul its strategy and improve its performance.

- The UK government plans to make it tough for employers to hire overseas staff by raising the pay threshold for skilled workers and banning care staff from bringing their families to the UK, in an attempt to cut record immigration by 300,000 a year. - Sky has acquired its biggest package of games since the start of the Premier League in a deal worth 6.7 billion pounds ($8.46 billion)after the English top flight sold the majority of its domestic broadcast rights to the Comcast-owned broadcaster alongside TNT Sports.

- Swiss private bank Pictet has agreed to pay $123 million to U.S. authorities after admitting to helping clients illegally shield more than $5.6 billion of assets from tax in secret accounts from 2008 to 2014. ($1 = 0.7918 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

