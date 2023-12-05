Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar stems decline after heavy November selloff

The world's largest cryptocurrency has charged roughly 153% higher this year on U.S. rate cut expectations and bets that American regulators will soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds (ETFs), opening the bitcoin market to millions more investors. "$40,000 has acted like a magnet since Bitcoin finally broke through $30,000 in late October.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 06:45 IST
FOREX-Dollar stems decline after heavy November selloff

The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday and hovered near a one-week high against major peers, while bitcoin extended its momentum on optimism that U.S. regulators could soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

The greenback rose marginally against the yen in early Asia trade to 147.23, helped by a slowdown in core consumer inflation in Tokyo that put downward pressure on the Japanese currency. The euro, meanwhile, languished near a three-week low hit on Monday and last traded $1.0840, while the dollar index stood near a more than one-week high and was last at 103.59.

Analysts say the greenback's move higher was in part due to a reversal of its heavy selloff in recent weeks, which saw the dollar index falling some 3% in November, its steepest monthly decline in a year. "I think it's maybe just a little bit of a reassessment as to the U.S. dollar having fallen too far, and too fast," said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

A slew of U.S. economic indicators due this week, including November's non-manufacturing ISM figures out later on Tuesday and the closely-watched nonfarm payrolls report at the end of the week, will provide further clarity on the future path of interest rates. Traders have all but priced in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve by the first half of next year. "The Fed will be reactive to the hard data and not anticipatory of it. So as long as the activity data deteriorates and inflation retreats, convergence toward lower yields will resume," said Thierry Wizman, Macquarie's global FX and interest rates strategist.

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.08% to $1.2642, but was some distance away from its recent three-month high, while the New Zealand dollar similarly edged away from a four-month high and last traded $0.6173. The Australian dollar steadied at $0.6620 ahead of a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia later on Tuesday, amid expectations the central bank will keep rates on hold.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last stood at $41,873, not far from the previous session's peak of $42,404, its highest level since April 2022. The world's largest cryptocurrency has charged roughly 153% higher this year on U.S. rate cut expectations and bets that American regulators will soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds (ETFs), opening the bitcoin market to millions more investors.

"$40,000 has acted like a magnet since Bitcoin finally broke through $30,000 in late October. It was only a matter of time before the next round number succumbed as enthusiasm about a spot ETF reaches fever pitch," said crypto-services firm Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023