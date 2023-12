BRIEF-Japan To Back LNG Purchases By Insuring $680 Mln Bank Loan - Nikkei

Nikkei: * A JAPANESE STATE-BACKED INSURER WILL COVER A 100 BILLION YEN CREDIT LINE EXTENDED BY SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING TO JERA FOR LNG PURCHASES - NIKKEI

* POLICY TO BACK LNG PURCHASES BY INSURING BANK LOAN, OFFERED BY NIPPON EXPORT AND INVESTMENT INSURANCE, WILL BE FIRST COVERING A DOMESTIC LOAN - NIKKEI * NEXI WILL EVALUATE ONLY RISKS TIED TO JERA ITSELF, NOT THE COUNTRIES WHERE IT WILL DO BUSINESS - NIKKEI Further company coverage:

