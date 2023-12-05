China issues safety guidelines for autonomous public transport vehicles

China's transport ministry issued on Tuesday safety guidelines for autonomous vehicles in public transport. Self-driving vehicles engaging in the operation of urban buses and trams need to carry one driver or security inspector, according to the new guidelines.

Operators who use autonomous vehicles for city transport shall register as market entities in accordance with the law, according to the new rules. Taxi passenger transport (online car-hailing) and road passenger transport shall be insured with carrier liability insurance in accordance with the law.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Philippines' Marcos meets China's Xi to find ways to reduce South China Sea tensions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)