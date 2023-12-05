Left Menu

China issues safety guidelines for autonomous public transport vehicles

Self-driving vehicles engaging in the operation of urban buses and trams need to carry one driver or security inspector, according to the new guidelines. Operators who use autonomous vehicles for city transport shall register as market entities in accordance with the law, according to the new rules.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:53 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's transport ministry issued on Tuesday safety guidelines for autonomous vehicles in public transport. Self-driving vehicles engaging in the operation of urban buses and trams need to carry one driver or security inspector, according to the new guidelines.

Operators who use autonomous vehicles for city transport shall register as market entities in accordance with the law, according to the new rules. Taxi passenger transport (online car-hailing) and road passenger transport shall be insured with carrier liability insurance in accordance with the law.

