Left Menu

COP28 high-level roundtable emphasizes advancing high-integrity carbon markets

This gathering brought together leaders from multilateral institutions, including COP28 President Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, and GFANZ Co-Chair and UN Special Envoy for Climate Finance Mark Carney, along with senior representatives from nations committed to fostering and scaling high-integrity carbon markets.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 09:10 IST
COP28 high-level roundtable emphasizes advancing high-integrity carbon markets
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move towards bolstering global efforts to combat climate change, the Conference of the Parties 28 (COP28) Presidency organized a High-Level Roundtable on 'Unlocking High-Integrity Carbon Markets'. This gathering brought together leaders from multilateral institutions, including COP28 President Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, and GFANZ Co-Chair and UN Special Envoy for Climate Finance Mark Carney, along with senior representatives from nations committed to fostering and scaling high-integrity carbon markets.

The roundtable underscored the importance of carbon pricing schemes, compliance markets, and high-integrity voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) in the global net-zero transition. Emphasizing the complementary roles of these mechanisms, speakers highlighted their critical contributions. Carbon markets were identified as key channels to finance high-quality decarbonization projects in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).

UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell acknowledged the substantial progress made by the Article 6.4 supervisory body. World Bank Group President Ajay Banga unveiled plans for the growth of high-integrity global carbon markets, with 15 countries poised to generate income from carbon credits through the preservation of their forests.

Participants acknowledged the achievements of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market and Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity initiative in establishing essential guardrails for high-integrity credit supply and demand in the voluntary market. However, they stressed the need for ongoing capacity building to empower EMDEs, enabling their active participation in international carbon markets.

The roundtable participants recognized the imperative need for coordination among key stakeholders to seamlessly integrate the remaining components of the global carbon markets architecture by 2024 and 2025. While acknowledging significant progress in 2023, the call for coordinated action extended across governments, multilateral institutions, principles-setters, carbon credit standards, businesses, financial institutions, and the broader carbon markets value chain, including verification and validation bodies and project developers.

The objective is to ensure a cohesive and mutually reinforcing global carbon market architecture, aligning with climate mitigation goals. This high-level gathering marked a crucial stride towards intensifying coordination efforts, ensuring the effective functioning of high-integrity carbon markets, and bolstering commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The united vision expressed at the roundtable signifies a concerted global push towards creating robust frameworks that can effectively address the challenges of climate change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023