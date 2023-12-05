Sheku Sambadeen Sesay to co-chair IDA21 replenishment process

In a development for the International Development Association (IDA), Sheku Sambadeen Sesay of Sierra Leone has been appointed as the Independent Co-chair for the IDA21 replenishment meetings, marking a crucial step in shaping the organization's policy and financial support for the upcoming cycle. Sesay, a seasoned international development expert with over 30 years of experience, will play a role in championing robust policy and financial support for IDA21 across political and stakeholder levels in donor and borrower countries.

He will share the co-chair responsibilities with Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank's Senior Managing Director, who serves as the Management Co-Chair. Their collaborative efforts aim to facilitate dialogue, secure broad consensus on policy proposals, and garner partner pledges aligned with the ambitious goals of the IDA21 replenishment.

In addition to these responsibilities, they will actively engage with relevant stakeholders and decision-makers, including other multilateral development banks, civil societies, and the private sector, ensuring inclusive consultations beyond the IDA replenishment sessions. Sesay brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served for 23 years at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in various capacities, including country representation, economic analysis, project cycle activities, policy dialogue, and corporate secretarial services.

His knowledge of international development matters was further demonstrated during his tenure as the Secretary General of the AfDB, where he provided critical support and guidance to the President and Board members. Returning to Sierra Leone in 2007, Sesay assumed the role of the technical and professional head of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before becoming the Governor of the Central Bank of Sierra Leone for five years.

His familiarity with IDA replenishment processes includes serving as an IDA Borrower Representative for the IDA14 and IDA15 replenishments, during which he co-chaired a committee on development effectiveness linked to replenishment discussions. A qualified economist with Master's and Bachelor's degrees in economics from Howard University in the United States, Sesay's fluency in English and French enhances his ability to engage effectively on the international stage.

IDA replenishments occur once every three years, bringing together IDA donor partners, borrower country representatives, and World Bank management to determine policies and replenish funds. The current cycle, IDA20, concludes in June 2025, paving the way for the upcoming IDA21, scheduled to run from July 2025 to June 2028.

The negotiations and final replenishment package for IDA21 will be shaped in a series of meetings throughout 2024, with the announcement set for December 2024. (ANI)

