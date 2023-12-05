Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as focus shifts to jobs data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for a slew of data, including the crucial jobs report, to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by early next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.79 points, or 0.19%, at the open, to 36,135.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.53 points, or 0.27%, at 4,557.25, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.09 points, or 0.42%, to 14,126.40 at the opening bell.

