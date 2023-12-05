Left Menu

J-K: Cab carrying tourists falls from mountain highway, two killed

A cab taking a group of tourists from Leh to Srinagar fell from a mountain highway on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring three, while three others are missing, officials said. The tourists were from Kerala, they said and added that the accident took place on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:12 IST
  • India

A cab taking a group of tourists from Leh to Srinagar fell from a mountain highway on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring three, while three others are missing, officials said. The tourists were from Kerala, they said and added that the accident took place on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The car's driver lost control of the vehicle at a turn near the Zojila Pass due to slippery road, the officials said. Those injured were admitted to the Sonamarg Primary Health Centre, they said and added that one of them has been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment.

Rescue and search teams have been sent to site of accident to find the missing people, the officials said. The identity of the victims is being ascertained and further details are awaited, they added.

