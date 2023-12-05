Left Menu

Six, including two schoolchildren, injured in collision between two buses in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:24 IST
Six people, including two children, were injured when a school bus collided with a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in Dwarka's Jaffarpur Kalan area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am near Mundela village when the school bus was taking 10 students to school.

According to police, the DTC bus coming from the opposite side collided with the school bus, injuring six people, including two children.

Drivers of the two buses, the conductor of the DTC bus and a passenger were among those injured. All the injured were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and were discharged after treatment, a senior officer said.

No complaint has been received in the matter. The parents of the students also gave in writing that they did not want any legal action to be taken in the matter, police said.

But keeping in view the incident, drivers of the two buses were challaned under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving dangerously, another police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

