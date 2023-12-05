Left Menu

Four-year-old girl falls into borewell in MP's Raigarh, rescue operation on

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on his official X account that he was in touch with the local administration. The teams of SDERF, NDRF and the district administration are trying to get the girl out safely. I am also in constant touch with the local administration.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:11 IST
A four-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Tuesday evening and efforts were on to rescue her, police said.

The incident took place at Pipliya Rasoda village under Boda Police Station limits, said Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) had reached the spot and arrangements were being made to provide her oxygen inside the borewell shaft, he said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on his official X account that he was in touch with the local administration. "The teams of SDERF, NDRF and the district administration are trying to get the girl out safely. I am also in constant touch with the local administration. We will leave no stone unturned to bring the girl out safely," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

