What to watch at COP28 on Wednesday

As panel sessions at the U.N. climate summit focus on transportation and urban environments on Wednesday, national delegates will be digging into the details of what would be a final COP28 deal. A draft on Wednesday suggested that delegates are considering a fossil fuel phaseout- among other options, including no such mention. A plenary session will see negotiators decide which points to take to country ministers for consideration.

What to watch at COP28 on Wednesday
A plenary session will see negotiators decide which points to take to country ministers for consideration. Their governments will need to sign off, as any final agreement must receive unanimous support from all of the nearly 200 countries at COP28. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is expected to address a press conference.

COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber also could speak publicly to lay out his plan for negotiations through the rest of the conference, which is scheduled to end on Dec. 12 but - if it's anything like previous COPs - could run overtime. On stage, climate experts and country representatives will seek to highlight their work on making cities more sustainable, and could offer more voluntary pledges of policy or finance for climate-friendly action.

Topics in focus will include waste management, sustainable buildings, electric vehicles, and hard-to-abate industries including cement and steel. Sustainable aviation fuel may also get a mention.

