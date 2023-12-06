Left Menu

Agartala-Jorhat flight service shortly

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:22 IST
Agartala-Jorhat flight service shortly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To boost regional air connectivity, private carrier SpiceJet will soon introduce direct flights on Agartala-Jorhat route, an official said here on Thursday.

The development comes after Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury sought Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention for the introduction of flight services on two routes- Agartala (Tripura)-Jorhat (Assam) and Agartala-Hyderabad (Telangana).

''In a letter addressed to Chowdhury, the union minister on November 30 said Jorhat-Agartala and Agartala-Jorhat flight service has been awarded to Spicejet under the UDAN scheme. The flight operation on the route will be starting shortly,'' said the official quoting the letter.

The regional connectivity scheme - UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) - is a government-backed initiative to improve infrastructure and connectivity in India, especially in remote and underserved regions.

In response to the letter, Scindia also said the Hydrabad-Agartala-Hyderabad flight service was awarded to private carrier IndiGo and the matter will be taken up again with the airline for introducing the service, the official added.

Flight services to cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong are now available from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023