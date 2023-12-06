DDA suspends engineer for dereliction of duties, non-compliance of directions

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has suspended an executive engineer for alleged dereliction of duties and non-compliance of directions in connection with cleaning of roads in Narela, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had visited the area and issued directions for cleaning and upkeep of roads, central verges and pavements.

''The DDA has suspended Chhanveer, Executive Engineer PD-6, for non-compliance of directions and dereliction of duties with regards to cleaning of roads in Narela. He was the in-charge of the Narela area and disciplinary proceedings are contemplated to be initiated against him,'' an official said.

The LG, who has been personally overseeing works for maintenance and upgradation of Narela area, had visited the localities in December 2022 and April and October this year and asked for several remedial measures to be undertaken, the officials said.

On his last visit on October 26, he had issued specific instructions for the roads to be paved and cleaned and central verges be spruced up, especially in the light of the fact that dust from these roads were adding to air pollution in the area, the officials stated.

However, on a recent inspection on December 2, the situation was found to be unsatisfactory, which prompted the LG to issue directions for initiating action against the erring official ''so that accountability could be fixed and an example be set for others''. Accordingly, orders were issued for the suspension of Chhanveer on Tuesday, they added.

