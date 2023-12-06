Left Menu

IRCON's offer for sale to open for non-retail investors on Thursday

Ircon International, or Indian Railway Construction International Limited, is an Indian engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The public sector undertaking was established in 1976.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:41 IST
IRCON's offer for sale to open for non-retail investors on Thursday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The offer for sale (OFS) in IRCON will open on Thursday for non-retail investors, the Department of Divestment said in an X post. Ircon International, or Indian Railway Construction International Limited, is an Indian engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The public sector undertaking was established in 1976.

Retail investors would be able to bid for the offer for sale on Friday. Offer for Sale means the promoters (owners) selling their shares to raise additional funds for the company.

The central government would divest 8 per cent shares in IRCON, including the green shoe option, the X post said. In financial markets parlance, the green shoe option is a provision that grants the seller the right to sell investors more shares than initially planned by the issuer if the demand proves higher than expected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023