Left Menu

Maha RTOs asked to check buses registered in other states including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

A few months ago, the Navi Mumbai RTO office had caught as many as 11 private buses registered in Arunachal Pradesh for various violations which prompted the current drive, the official said. A motor vehicle inspector, who did not wish to be named, said scores of Arunachal Pradesh- and Nagaland-registered private buses are plying in Maharashtra on various inter-city and inter-state routes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:01 IST
Maha RTOs asked to check buses registered in other states including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's Office has directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) to launch a drive to inspect private buses registered in other states, officials said.

The special drive, which started from Wednesday, is targeted especially against the private buses registered in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, said an official. RTO offices have been asked to take a stern action against such buses if they were found violating the Motor Vehicles Act and other rules, he said. A few months ago, the Navi Mumbai RTO office had caught as many as 11 private buses registered in Arunachal Pradesh for various violations which prompted the current drive, the official said. Often, buses with extra length and more seats or berths than what is permitted in Maharashtra are registered in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and operated in Maharashtra, he said. But such buses could prove a hazard for passengers, he added. A motor vehicle inspector, who did not wish to be named, said scores of Arunachal Pradesh- and Nagaland-registered private buses are plying in Maharashtra on various inter-city and inter-state routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023