Left Menu

Suzuki Motor Gujarat achieves 3 million cumulative production

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, has surpassed the milestone of three million production on a cumulative basis.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:15 IST
Suzuki Motor Gujarat achieves 3 million cumulative production
Suzuki Motor Gujarat achieves 3 million in cumulative production (Image: SMG). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, has surpassed the milestone of three million production on a cumulative basis. The Gujarat unit commenced operations in February 2017, and within around six years and 11 months has achieved the three million production mark.

In a release, the automaker said that the last one million units were manufactured in just about 17 months. This Gujarat facility of Maruti Suzuki has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units. Vehicles manufactured here are sold in both domestic as well as export markets.

"This (3 million production) has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state. We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India. "With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in the financial year 2024-25. At present, the facility manufactures some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx," Takeuchi added, as per the release.

Recently, the Maruti Suzuki Board of Directors approved the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. Suzuki Motor Gujarat, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMC, is now under Maruti Suzuki ownership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023