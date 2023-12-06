Left Menu

German train drivers to go on strike from Thursday to Friday - GDL Union

Germany's GDL train drivers' union said on Wednesday it would go on strike on Thursday afternoon until Friday evening as a wage dispute with rail operator Deutsche Bahn continues. The strike will start on Thursday at 18:00 local time for freight traffic and at 22:00 for passenger trains.

German train drivers to go on strike from Thursday to Friday - GDL Union

Germany's GDL train drivers' union said on Wednesday it would go on strike on Thursday afternoon until Friday evening as a wage dispute with rail operator Deutsche Bahn continues.

The strike will start on Thursday at 18:00 local time for freight traffic and at 22:00 for passenger trains. It will end on Friday at 22:00, the union said. In addition to Deutsche Bahn, the strike also applies to regional train operators Transdev, AKN Eisenbahn and City-Bahn Chemnitz.

The GDL broke off negotiations with Deutsche Bahn at the end of November and announced a further strike. At the same time, the union has initiated a ballot for an indefinite strike, the results of which should be available before Christmas. The GDL is demanding a reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 hours per week for shift workers, as well as an increase of 555 euros per month and a one-off inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros.

Deutsche Bahn rejects the demanded reduction in working hours due to a labour shortage and has offered an 11% increase in wages and salaries for a collective agreement term of 32 month. The GDL rejected the offer. The train drivers' union has already held a 20-hour strike at Deutsche Bahn in mid-November.

