Left Menu

G7 bans direct import of Russian diamonds from Jan. 1

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:38 IST
G7 bans direct import of Russian diamonds from Jan. 1
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Group of Seven countries (G7) announced a direct ban on Russian diamonds starting Jan. 1 followed by restrictions on indirect imports of Russian gems from around March 1, a statement said on Wednesday.

The G7 has been weighing various proposals for how to restrict the import of Russian diamonds and the European Union has proposed a package that includes a diamond ban but was waiting for coordination from the G7 to move forward.

The G7 will phase in restrictions on indirect imports from a targeted date of March and introduce a "robust traceability-based verification and certification" mechanism for rough diamonds within the G7 by Sept. 1, 2024. The ban excludes diamonds for industrial use.

Also Read: Russian President Putin calls for joint global efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023