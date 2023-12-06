G7 bans direct import of Russian diamonds from Jan. 1

The Group of Seven countries (G7) announced a direct ban on Russian diamonds starting Jan. 1 followed by restrictions on indirect imports of Russian gems from around March 1, a statement said on Wednesday.

The G7 has been weighing various proposals for how to restrict the import of Russian diamonds and the European Union has proposed a package that includes a diamond ban but was waiting for coordination from the G7 to move forward.

The G7 will phase in restrictions on indirect imports from a targeted date of March and introduce a "robust traceability-based verification and certification" mechanism for rough diamonds within the G7 by Sept. 1, 2024. The ban excludes diamonds for industrial use.

