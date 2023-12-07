Honduras secures $606.9 mln loan to improve highways
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration approved a $606.9 million loan for Honduras, the bank announced on Wednesday.
The loan is aimed at rehabilitating and widening 308 kilometers of highway on five different routes in the country's north and east, the bank said in a statement.
