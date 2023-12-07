Honduras secures $607 mln dev bank loan to improve highways

(Adds details from statement in paragraphs 2-4) TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 6 (Reuters) -

A Central American development bank said on Wednesday it had approved a $606.9 million loan for Honduras, aimed at boosting transportation throughout the Central American country. The loan will fund a government program aimed at rehabilitating and widening 308 kilometers of highway on five different routes in the country's north and east, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration said in a statement.

The loan's payment period is 20 years with a five-year grace period, the statement said, without providing the interest rate. The Central American Bank for Economic Integration, created in 1960 to finance the development of the region's nations, said the fund will benefit more than 120,000 drivers and create 2,820 temporary jobs in construction.

