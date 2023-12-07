Left Menu

Honduras secures $607 mln dev bank loan to improve highways

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration, created in 1960 to finance the development of the region's nations, said the fund will benefit more than 120,000 drivers and create 2,820 temporary jobs in construction.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 03:32 IST
Honduras secures $607 mln dev bank loan to improve highways

(Adds details from statement in paragraphs 2-4) TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 6 (Reuters) -

A Central American development bank said on Wednesday it had approved a $606.9 million loan for Honduras, aimed at boosting transportation throughout the Central American country. The loan will fund a government program aimed at rehabilitating and widening 308 kilometers of highway on five different routes in the country's north and east, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration said in a statement.

The loan's payment period is 20 years with a five-year grace period, the statement said, without providing the interest rate. The Central American Bank for Economic Integration, created in 1960 to finance the development of the region's nations, said the fund will benefit more than 120,000 drivers and create 2,820 temporary jobs in construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023