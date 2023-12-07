Second Annual Digital Engineering Awards Celebrate Corporate Giants and Visionary Engineers

BusinessWire India Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 7: Over 90 global ER&D enterprises and individuals participated in the prestigious 2023 Digital Engineering Awards, with more than 35 global enterprises winning accolades for their innovative and transformative applications of digital engineering principles and technology, during a gala event in Dallas, Texas. The second annual awards program and event, co-hosted by ISG, L&T Technology Services, and CNBC-TV18, celebrates organizations and individual leaders from 10 diverse sectors operating across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The winning organizations and individuals were recognized for forging new paths in their respective fields and demonstrating the transformative power of digital engineering. Conceptualized to celebrate the game-changing accomplishments of the engineering and R&D community worldwide, the Digital Engineering Awards honor the innovative efforts of engineering teams and individuals who consistently push boundaries, pioneer advanced technologies, and drive sustainable change within their sectors. The ceremony acknowledged both corporate innovation and individual engineers who have made notable strides in their fields. The Digital Engineering Awards received over 200 nominations, with a remarkable 127 submissions from North America, indicating the region's robust commitment to innovation and digital transformation. Additionally, there were 35 entries from Europe, pointing to the continent's growing interest in harnessing the potential of digital engineering. Enterprises from India, Japan and Asia Pacific submitted the remaining nominations. Among the winners were respected companies from diverse industries, including American Honda Motor Co. Inc., AT&T, BMW Group, CN, Caterpillar Inc., Chevron, Collins Aerospace, CYFIRMA, Delta Air Lines, Delta Flight Products, Doosan Group, Eaton, Epiroc, ExxonMobil, GE HealthCare, Grundfos, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell, Jaguar Land Rover, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Marelli, Microsoft, Patna Smart City Limited, Philips, Pontosense Inc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Samsung Electronics, Vestas Wind Systems, and Xylem. The awards were presented in two distinct segments: 'Engineering The Change' and 'Engineer At Heart', celebrating the spirit of innovation at both an organizational and individual level, respectively. Winners were named across nine categories, underscoring the transformative influence of digital engineering and the powerful role it plays in revolutionizing global infrastructure. The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprising Prof. Jim Austin, Wharton School of Business; Prof. Marcos Kauffman, Coventry University; Prof. Sameer Hasija, INSEAD; Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM; Suja Chandra, Board Member at several enterprises; and Steven Hall, Prashant Kelker and Gaurav Gupta from ISG. The panel evaluated the submissions on the basis of four core tenets: innovation, delivery, impact and business value. "Digital Engineering continues to transform nearly every aspect of our daily lives, from sustainable energy, to aerospace, to medical devices. We are delighted to celebrate the engineering excellence of companies and individuals who are leading change through innovative design and the use of technology," said Todd Lavieri, Vice Chairman of ISG. "It was exciting to see the number of nominations nearly double this year, reflecting the widespread impact the engineering, and R&D community is making on the global stage." S. Shivakumar, President of News18 Studios added, "We are honored to be part of this initiative that acknowledges the exceptional talent and innovative strategies in the field of digital engineering. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing our audience with insights into groundbreaking developments and recognizing those who are driving transformation in the industry." "The caliber of nominations this year was truly remarkable," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services (LTTS). "The entries showcased the innovation, commitment, and transformative power of the digital engineering community. It is heartening to witness the rising tide of women in the engineering community, utilizing technology as a catalyst for positive change. We persist in recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary organizations and the individual engineers at their core who are diligently sculpting a more promising future for everyone through their groundbreaking innovations." Market leaders from a diverse range of industries were honored with awards. The organizations and engineers that emerged victorious are:

Engineering The Change [Team Awards] 1. Digital Transformation of the Year

Champion: ExxonMobil (Reality First Project - Optimizing Energy Sector Operations by creating a visual working environment)

Challenger: CN (CN One - Supply Chain Integration and Orchestration)Honeywell (End-To-End Emissions Management: Helping to Zero In On Net Zero)

Commendable: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (J&J MedTech: Digital Surgery Platform (DSP))Philips (Embracing Predictive Design)Vestas Wind Systems (Unlocking a New Era of Excellence with Vestas "BladeRunner": Elevating Wind Turbine Blade Innovation)

2. Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year Champion:

Doosan Group (Smart Electric Arc Furnace Controlled by AI) Challenger:

Chevron (Innovation: The Digital Twin Scaling to Several Assets at Chevron)GE HealthCare (Digital Transformation - Portrait Mobile) Commendable:

Caterpillar Inc. (Digital Twin Powered by Physics-Based Reduced Order Models)Epiroc (Autonomous Mining Domination!)Microsoft (Connected Airport - Conveyance Awareness Solution) 3. Top Sustainability Initiative

Champion: Rockwell Automation (Sustainability Calculator for Repairs: Quantifying the Environmental Impact of Repair vs. Buying New)

Challenger: Eaton (LCA Program: Empowering Sustainable Products & Operations)Philips (Redefining Your Digital Radiography with Sustainable Solutions)

Commendable: AT&T (Revolutionizing Communications Networks: A Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Approach)Grundfos (PLM Program - Drive a Sustainable Agenda by Leveraging Digital Capabilities)Patna Smart City Limited (Transforming Waste Management Practices in Patna Through Innovative Technology)

4. Engineering Product of the Year Champion:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Revolutionizing Industrial Maintenance Through LOCTITE Pulse IIoT Solutions Leveraging Chemical Expertise) Challenger:

CYFIRMA (External Threat Landscape Management (ETLM) Platform - Category-defining Cybersecurity Product)Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Qualcomm Aware Platform) Commendable: Delta Flight Products (New Wheelchair Accessible Seat for Passengers with Reduced Mobility)Marelli (Fully Active Electro-mechanic Suspension System)Pontosense Inc (Pontosense In-Cabin Wireless Intelligence Sensing)

5. Value Realization Champion:

Caterpillar Inc. (Unleashing Value Realization with Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning) Challenger:

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (Extended Reality Technologies: A new Paradigm for Model-less Vehicle Development in the Honda Design Studio)Delta Air Lines (TDaaS Driving Value for Delta TechOps) Commendable: BMW Group (Alphabet 360 Fleet Portal)Collins Aerospace (Integrated Lab Network and Research Development Cloud Initiatives)Xylem (Live Tooling in Machine Trim Operations)

Engineer At Heart [Individual Awards] 1. The Distinguished Digital Engineer

Dr. Luiz Fernando Huet de Bacellar, Eaton 2. The Woman Engineer of the Year

Alla Franklin, Rockwell AutomationAllison Bernard, ExxonMobilNancy Grossman, Chevron 3. The Digital Engineer of the Year

Edward Smith, Jaguar Land RoverShamik Shah, Samsung Electronics AmericaToks Omoniwa, Chevron 4. The Innovator of the Year

