China hopes EU will be prudent in its economic and trade policies - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:02 IST
Li Qiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
China said it hopes the European Union (EU) will be prudent when introducing restrictive economic and trade policies, and when using trade remedy measures to keep trade and investment markets open, state media said citing Premier Li Qiang on Thursday. Li, who met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said China opposes the broad politicisation of economic and trade issues in violation of basic norms of the market economy.

China is willing to work with the EU to adhere to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

