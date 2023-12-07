Left Menu

No complaints received by DGCA regarding accidents caused by pilot fatigue: Govt

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not received any complaint about accidents caused by pilot fatigue, the government said on Thursday. The duty schedules of the pilots are based on Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not received any complaint about accidents caused by pilot fatigue, the government said on Thursday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha. ''The duty schedules of the pilots are based on Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). DGCA constantly endeavors to update regulations based on best practices worldwide and stakeholder consultations,'' Singh said. ''DGCA has recently redrafted regulation on FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) for pilots vide Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 7 Series J Part III, which has been uploaded on DGCA website for public comments. DGCA has not received any complaint regarding accidents being caused by pilot fatigue,'' he added.

