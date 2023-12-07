Italian bond yields hit 10-month low as economic outlook darkens

Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday, with Italy's benchmark yield hitting its lowest level since early February, as data added to signs of an economic downturn. Italy's 10-year bond yield was last down 3 bps to 3.927% after falling to 3.917% earlier in the session, the lowest since Feb. 3.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was also 3 bps lower at 2.184%, just above its lowest level in seven months. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have tumbled this week after influential European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel told Reuters that further interest rate hikes were "rather unlikely" given that inflation slowed to 2.4% in November.

Economic data on Thursday added to the impression that the euro zone economy will not be able to withstand the record high ECB interest rate of 4% for much longer. German industrial output unexpectedly fell for a fifth month in a row in October, figures showed, while Italian factory output also declined.

Economic data for the euro zone was revised slightly lower to show that GDP flatlined year-on-year in the third quarter, while employment growth was also revised down. Pricing in money markets shows investors currently expect 140 bps of rate cuts in the euro zone by December next year and around 120 bps in the United States.

The U.S. employment report on Friday will give investors a sense of whether their expectations for steep Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year are appropriate. Before that, U.S. weekly jobless claims data is due at 1330 GMT on Thursday. Sonja Laud, chief investment officer at Legal & General Investment Management, said at an event on Wednesday that she expects euro zone inflation to remain above the ECB's 2% target by the end of 2024.

"If we're right on that, clearly we might not see the full extent of the rate cuts," she said. Yet she said it has historically paid off to buy bonds when central banks have finished hiking interest rates.

"This journey might not be straightforward, but if you accept (that and) you got in here at the top, then you might well be in for a very profitable journey." Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was last down 2 bps at 2.587% after falling to its lowest since May at 2.57% on Wednesday.

Global bond yields rose in the Asian session overnight, with analysts pointing to comments from Bank of Japan officials that pushed up Japanese market rates. BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Wednesday that an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, if done properly, could reap rewards for the country's economy.

Japan's 10-year bond yield rose around 11 bps overnight and last stood at 0.749%. Japanese investors are large holders of foreign bonds and some analysts have said a sharp rise in domestic yields could suck money back to Japan and out of global assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)