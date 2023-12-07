EU countries, lawmakers halt 22-hour long AI talks, to continue on Friday

EU countries and lawmakers on Thursday halted negotiations on landmark rules governing artificial intelligence after failing to find consensus on key points despite 22 hours of discussions, saying talks would resume on Friday.

"Lots of progress made over past 22 hours on the #AIAct. Resuming work with EU Parliament and Council tomorrow at 9:00 AM (0800 GMT)," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on X social platform.

