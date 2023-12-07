Left Menu

Growing adoption of ADAS technology positions India to become leader in global automobile industry

More than 45 leading OEMs such as BMW, MG, HONDA and auto tech companies showcased the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:22 IST
Growing adoption of ADAS technology positions India to become leader in global automobile industry
The one-day event witnessed cutting-edge technology by various auto companies, Expert Speaker Sessions and Live Demonstrations at the ICAT center. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Gurugram under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries organised  “THE ADAS SHOW 2023”  in  association  with  Aayera, a global business information firm, today.  Dr.Hanif Qureshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Shri Saurabh Dalela, Director of ICAT  were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.

More than 45 leading OEMs such as BMW, MG, HONDA and auto tech companies showcased the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. ADAS has rapidly become a focal point in the automotive world, revolutionising safety, convenience, and the overall driving experience in India. 

At the show, leading like BMW  showcased the 'ADAS LIVE DEMO', concluding as one of the event's highlights. A close-up view of the newest ADAS technology in operation was given to participants in this lively and captivating event. Showcasing their creative solutions in actual driving situations were automakers, ADAS technology providers, and manufacturers of ADAS testing equipment. Automotive test systems headed by Shri  S Ramanathan, MD ATS managed  the entire track event.

In his address Shri  Qureshi  said that the growing adoption of ADAS technology positions India to become a leader in the global automobile industry. “This game-changing technology has the potential to revolutionize the Indian auto sector, and we encourage OEMs to prioritize its development and implementation”, he added.

Commenting on the show, Shri Saurabh Dalela said, “We are delighted to present the ADAS show, and participation from leading auto players has helped us to showcase the rapidly evolving landscape of automotive technology. At this event, we are nurturing and fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation and industry growth for the Indian Auto industry”.

The one-day event witnessed cutting-edge technology by various auto companies, Expert Speaker Sessions and Live Demonstrations at the ICAT center.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023