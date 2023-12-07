Left Menu

Train services from Chennai Central, Egmore restored

Barring a few changes in the pattern of services, most of the mailexpress services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday, Southern Railway said in a release here.All the suburban services across the sections, namely Chennai Suburban Terminal MMC Arakkonam Tiruttani, Chennai Beach Tambaram Chengalpattu have been restored to normalcy from the evening of December 6.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:28 IST
Train services from Chennai Central, Egmore restored
  • Country:
  • India

Train services from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, the two major terminals serving the city, have been restored from Thursday, the railways said. Barring a few changes in the pattern of services, most of the mail/express services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday, Southern Railway said in a release here.

All the suburban services across the sections, namely Chennai Suburban Terminal (MMC) – Arakkonam – Tiruttani, Chennai Beach – Tambaram – Chengalpattu have been restored to normalcy from the evening of December 6. The suburban services in Chennai Suburban Terminal/Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi – Sullurupettai section will run as per the regular pattern of services with effect from December 8. The Grand Trunk Express (Train No 12615 Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi) is the first train to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at its scheduled departure time of 6.40 pm, in the northeast direction, the release said. ''Southern Railway, with its strategic planning and action plan, has put in place multifarious efforts to overcome the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. Significantly, the two major terminals serving Chennai city have been restored to normalcy for handling Mail/Express trains,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023