Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar rolls out initiatives in cyclone-affected areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:05 IST
Toyota Kirloskar rolls out initiatives in cyclone-affected areas
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its dealers have initiated various measures for customers in the Cyclone-hit regions of Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

The company, in association with its dealer partners, have set up special emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for extending immediate assistance to customers in need, the automaker said in a statement.

Besides, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt Ltd has been actively involved in communicating essential information to customers regarding the precautions to be taken and guidelines for their vehicle handling during flood situations.

The company is also utilising specially equipped Hilux vehicles for rescue and movement of the submerged cars to dealer outlets for further repair and servicing.

''We are taking resolute measures to minimise any inconvenience to our customers, arising due to the flood situation,'' TKM Vice President of Strategic Business Unit (South zone) Takashi Takamiya noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023