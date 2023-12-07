CORRECTION-KLM cancels 60-plus return flights at Schiphol airport -ANP
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:42 IST
Air France's KLM "Due to the persistent freezing fog, aircraft must be de-iced and there is limited runway capacity at Schiphol," a KLM spokeswoman told ANP. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
