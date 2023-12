BRIEF-Finnish Transport Workers' Union To Block Tesla Vehicles Destined To Sweden From Dec. 20

Tesla Inc:

* FINNISH TRANSPORT WORKERS' UNION AKT TO JOIN NORDIC SYMPATHY STRIKE AGAINST TESLA

* FINNISH TRANSPORT WORKERS' UNION AKT SAYS BLOCKADE OF TESLA VEHICLES WILL START AT ALL FINNISH PORTS ON DEC. 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

